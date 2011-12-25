Church feeds Chattanooga's homeless

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- One by one, people lined up for food fresh off the grill.

Some homeless, many just hungry, gathered on Christmas day to fellowship and eat all thanks to generous hearts from Covenant Life Worship Center.

Earleen Baker says, "I'm just glad they are here. I would not not eat if it wasn't for them."

Organizers say this is something they do every Sunday, but by it being Christmas, there was more meaning to the free meal and more effort put in to making sure those less fortunate weren't left out in the cold for the holidays.

Organizer Jim Dubblaire says, "Some aren't homeless but they need a meal, they need a present, they need the love."

While some exchanged stories others shared hugs with Santa as volunteers handed presents.

Some says it's a true reflection of what Christmas is about.

Dozens of volunteers weathered the chilly temperatures to help out.

Organizer Barbara Dubblaire, says "There are tears but there are also smiles because they know somewhere cares."

Robert Walker was there for the meal and to meet others.

He says he was truly grateful for the help.

"Yes. Anytime they come it is a blessing for anyone in the community," he says.

Those thankful say even the smallest gesture, like a hot meal, can go a long way for those who can't help themselves.

The church has a homeless feeding every Sunday.

They are located in Chickamauga, Georgia at 7001 Lafayette Road.

Visit www.covenantlifeworship.com for more information.