Car slams into power pole on Workman Road

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- A man is rushed to the hospital after his car flips on a Chattanooga road.



A dispatcher tells Channel 3 it happened on the 1300 block of Workman Road around 4:00 Sunday afternoon.

The dispatcher says the driver slammed into a power pole after flipping his vehicle.



He was taken to a local hospital.

Thankfully, dispatch says, his injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.