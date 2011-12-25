Car slams into power pole on Workman Road - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Car slams into power pole on Workman Road

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- A man is rushed to the hospital after his car flips on a Chattanooga road.

A dispatcher tells Channel 3 it happened on the 1300 block of Workman Road around 4:00 Sunday afternoon.

The dispatcher says the driver slammed into a power pole after flipping his vehicle.

He was taken to a local hospital.

Thankfully, dispatch says, his injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.