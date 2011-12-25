UPDATE: Police investigate stabbing on E. 48th Street - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Police investigate stabbing on E. 48th Street

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Chattanooga police are investigating a stabbing on East 48th Street, Sunday.

A police dispatcher tells Channel 3 the incident happened around the 700 block, shortly after 2:00 p.m.

Police on the scene say a man was stabbed in the arm.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown.

Details of what led to the incident are also unknown.

