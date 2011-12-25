Polk County children lose Christmas in house fire

BENTON, POLK COUNTY (WRCB) -- A house fire in Polk County ruins Christmas morning for three children, whose presents went up in flames.

A Polk County dispatcher tells Channel 3, fire crews were called to the burning home on Tellico Reliance Road minutes before 8:00 a.m.

She says the homeowners, Justin and Candice Taylor, safely escaped with their three children.

A family member says the couple was able to grab only a handful of their children's presents, but ultimately lost everything they've built over the last 10 years.

The relative says the children are 3, 4, and 8 years old. She says the family is staying with their grandmother at 195 Sage Hill Road. Anyone who wants to donate a gift can drop them off at that address.

The dispatcher says the home is a 95-percent loss, and the cause is under investigation.