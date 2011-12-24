Spilled drink leads to stabbing; wife charged with attempted murder

HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB)-- A woman is charged with attempted murder after police say she stabbed her husband over a spilled drink.



Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Janice Atkinson tells Channel 3 the incident happened shortly before 1:00 Saturday morning on Wesley Road.

Atkinson says 43-year-old Angela Marie Davies and her husband, Joseph Davies, began arguing when Mr. Davies wouldn't allow his wife to have anything more to drink after she spilled one in bed.

The victim told deputies his wife followed him downstairs and allegedly stabbed him twice in the basement.

Atkinson says the man called 911 from a neighbor's home, and was later taken to a local hospital.



She says Angela Davies is charged with attempted first degree murder due to the severity of her husband's wounds.



Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates as they become available.