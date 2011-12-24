Birchwood man fires shots during SWAT standoff

BIRCHWOOD, HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB)-- The SWAT Team was called to a Hamilton County home Friday, where several shots were fired.



Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Janice Atkinson says the situation began around 9:30 a.m. on Haycutter Road in Birchwood.

Atkinson tells Channel 3, 28-year old Matthew Groves was hiding out in his bedroom and refused to leave. She says the SWAT Team was called after it was determined Groves was not only a danger to himself, but others.



Negotiators tried to reason with the man, but failed.

Atkinson says Groves fired off several rounds through the wall when officers attempted to make entry.



She says gas was fired into the bedroom, where Groves was found with a self inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.



He was rushed to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown.



