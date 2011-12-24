Police seeking suspect in Sharpe Street shooting - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police seeking suspect in Sharpe Street shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting on Sharpe Street Friday night.

Police Sergeant Jerri Weary tells Channel 3, 31-year-old Derrick Thomas was shot in the stomach and side around 10:30 p.m.

The victim told police he was standing around the 1900 block with friends, when an acquaintance walked up and fired shots.

Weary says the victim was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown.

She says police are searching for a suspect and motive.

