CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- B.J. Coleman isn't down about his future on the gridiron after a disappointing senior season.

It appears NFL Draft experts aren't, either.

Mel Kiper, Jr. brought up the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga quarterback's name during an interview on ESPN Radio on Wednesday.

Kiper was asked about some "under the radar" quarterbacks that scouts have liked, and Coleman's name immediately came up.

"A guy to keep an eye on is B.J. Coleman at Chattanooga," Kiper said in an interview that was re-aired throughout the night. "He was formerly at Tennessee, but he's a kid with the size and arm strength that I think we'll start to hear about more through the workouts.

"I'm thinking maybe in the third or fourth round he could be a nice acquisition."

Coleman's numbers dipped in 2011, thanks in part to a shoulder injury that sidelined him for four weeks. He completed 60.9-percent of his passes for 1,527 yards and nine touchdowns, but also threw nine interceptions.

Coleman is currently slated to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFLPA Bowl in the coming weeks, and hopes to receive an invitation to the NFL Combine in February.