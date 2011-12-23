News
Conflicting reports over man hit by car
Police say the man stepped into traffic and was hit by a car near the Food Lion.
Friday, December 23rd 2011, 12:30 am EST
Updated:
Friday, December 23rd 2011, 12:30 am EST
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - There were conflicting reports coming from East Brainerd Road Thursday evening.
Channel 3 was on scene when a man was taken to the hospital by ambulance just after 8:00 pm.
Police say the man stepped into traffic and was hit by a car near the Food Lion.
Officers originally responded to calls that a body had been found in a ditch near the 7300 block of East Brainerd Road.
Police say the man was hurt, but not suffering life threatening injuries.