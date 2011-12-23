CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - There were conflicting reports coming from East Brainerd Road Thursday evening.

Channel 3 was on scene when a man was taken to the hospital by ambulance just after 8:00 pm.

Police say the man stepped into traffic and was hit by a car near the Food Lion.

Officers originally responded to calls that a body had been found in a ditch near the 7300 block of East Brainerd Road.