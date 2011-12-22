News
Hot coffee spilled on child; man arrested
A Chattanooga man was arrested for causing a mother to spill hot coffee on her child.
Thursday, December 22nd 2011, 2:33 pm EST
Updated:
Thursday, December 22nd 2011, 2:33 pm EST
(WRCB) - A Chattanooga man was arrested for causing a mother to spill hot coffee on her child.
Police say Allen Cooper was at a McDonald's for a supervised visit with his child.
He jumped on the mother, causing her to spill hot coffee on her 4-year-old.
The child wasn't injured.
Cooper was later arrested and charged with assault and child endangerment.