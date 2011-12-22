Starting December 23rd to January 2nd, the Red Bank Police Department will be conducting city wide saturation patrols specifically looking for drivers who are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

During the 2010 Christmas holiday period six (6) people were killed in traffic crashes on Tennessee roadways. Alcohol was involved in 20% of those crashes and two of the five occupants killed were not wearing safety restraints.

The Red Bank Police Department is reminding drivers, by taking the time to do simple things such as wearing a seat belt, volunteering to be a designated driver, being cautious of distractions, and taking a break at the first sign of drowsiness, you can prevent yourself or someone you love from becoming a statistic.

The Red Bank Police Department and the Tennessee Governor's Highway Safety Office are committed to traffic safety by reducing the number of alcohol and speed related crashes.