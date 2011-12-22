(WRCB) – Governor Bill Haslam and Amazon.com announced plans today to build two new fulfillment centers in Tennessee.

The two new facilities will be built in Middle Tennessee, near Lebanon and Murfreesboro, and will employ 1,300 Tennesseans.

"This is exciting news for Middle Tennessee and the entire state as Amazon continues to grow and expand its presence here," Haslam said. "We appreciate the company's significant investment and ongoing partnership to create and grow Tennessee jobs."

"We're thrilled to create more than 1,300 additional jobs in Tennessee and are thankful to Governor Haslam and state, county and local leaders for their continued commitment to Amazon jobs and investment," said Dave Clark, vice president, Amazon North American operations. "We're proud to call Tennessee home and look forward to serving our customers from these new facilities in Murfreesboro and Lebanon."

As a growing member of the Tennessee community, Amazon also announced that it is donating $20,000 to the Books from Birth Foundation for its chapters in Wilson, Rutherford, Bradley and Hamilton counties – the locations of Amazon's current and future fulfillment centers. Books from Birth is a nonprofit organization committed to helping preschool children develop their love of learning and reading.

"Today is another great day in Murfreesboro," said Murfreesboro Mayor Tommy Bragg. "I am so proud and excited that Amazon has chosen Murfreesboro as its site of choice for one of their newest facilities. Having Amazon create so many new jobs here will be a great boost to our economy, and will provide our citizens the opportunity to have good quality jobs with a well known, respected, growing company."

"Having a household name like Amazon in Rutherford County just adds to our county's portfolio of top corporate entities in our area," said Rutherford County Mayor Ernest Burgess. "With the national and global economies struggling to recover, this proves that Rutherford County is a destination for jobs and we wish Amazon great success in Murfreesboro and Rutherford County."

"On behalf of Lebanon, TN, I want to thank Amazon and their partners for their confidence and commitment to our city," said Lebanon Mayor Philip Craighead. "This would not have been possible without the cooperation of the City Commission and its many city of Lebanon staff members, along with the contributions and financial support from the State of Tennessee and the Tennessee Valley Authority. We look forward to growing this new partnership for the benefit of our citizens, our city and for Amazon."

"I'm pleased to see the city of Lebanon and Wilson County work together on such an important project and I look forward to welcoming Amazon and their operation to Wilson County," said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto. "I want to thank the Wilson County Commission, the Industrial Development Bond Board and the office of the Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County for their support and efforts in bringing another internationally known corporation to the community. A project of this nature only occurs when governments, the community and the company work together for the betterment of all."