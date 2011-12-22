Tornado Watch for Dekalb county, Alabama until 5pm CST.

Thursday's slight risk for severe weather now includes northeast Alabama as well as north Georgia and western North Carolina. It also clips the Chattanooga area. The main threat will be damaging winds of 60 mph or greater (up to 15% chance); tornado chance at 5% or less.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Another round of showers and thunderstorms will approach the Tennessee Valley Thursday.

Setup and timing: A wave of low pressure in the Gulf states will travel northeastward along a stalled front to our south which produced our rain yesterday. This system will pull up plenty of moist, warm, and somewhat unstable air. So expect showers and some heavy downpours at times, along with thunderstorms, throughout the afternoon. Activity is expected to end in Chattanooga late in the afternoon/early evening, eastern counties and Blue Ridge by around 10 p.m.

Severe Risk: There is a slight chance for a severe storm in north Georgia, western North Carolina, northeast Alabama, and the Chattanooga area. Damaging winds of 60 mph or greater may occur in these areas. The threat for a tornado is 5% or less.

Rain amounts: Most areas will receive 0.5-1.0" Thursday.