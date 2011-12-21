DALTON, GA (WRCB) - Channel 3 has learned a young girl was killed in traffic accident this afternoon in Dalton.



Heather Blackmon, age 7, was killed when the car she was riding in collided with another vehicle.

The vehicle was attempting to turn from Pleasant Drive onto Georgia 52 around noon, when it was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

Five injuries were reported. Blackmon was the only fatality. The girl is reportedly from Calhoun, Georgia.

A spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Public Safety has not released the names of the other people involved.