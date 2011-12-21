CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Bob Saylors, Director of Parks for the City of Chattanooga Parks and Recreation thanked staff and fellow management in a small ceremony held this afternoon in the City of Chattanooga Parks and Recreation Administration building.

"It's been a wonderful trip." said Saylors. "There is a human side that makes it happen and Chattanooga has shown the world it can be first class."

Saylors first joined the department in January of 2007 as Director of Recreation, committed to the strengthening of community recreation centers and sports, before accepting the position of Director of Parks. Since accepting the role of Director of Parks, Saylors has enjoy numerous projects and the City's success stories, including the renovation of Warner Park, the addition of the Summit of Softball, and improvement of Public Art, among many during his short time. Saylors says they have become "real strong additions"

Saylors says he has taken pleasure working with other large projects including the extensive trail systems, the Riverwalk and the recent extension of the South Chickamauga Greenway. Saylors added he has taken pleasure with anything "we" can do to improve the outdoors and leave a legacy.

"I came with high expectations", said Saylors. "The staff makes it a team, a have been able to accomplish a lot of things. Parks is blessed to have a staff that in many cases has been here for over 20 years and takes pride in helping".

Prior of Saylors employment with the City of Chattanooga, he spent 30 years in management in both parks and recreation serving municipal and state agencies in the greater Atlanta area, North Georgia, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

"I feel it's important to say thank you to all department heads, City Council, the Mayor and His staff and I am humbled to have been part of a strong team that makes this City what it is". A