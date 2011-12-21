CHATTANOOGA (UTC) -- University of Tennessee at Chattanooga freshman Nick Soto was named the Southern Conference Wrestler of the Week on Wednesday.

Soto improved to 9-3 overall this seson with a big win over a top-10 opponent last weekend.

Soto, a true frosh from Spring Hill, Fla., posted an 8-2 decision against No. 4 B.J. Futrell, in UTC's 30-6 loss at No. 7 Illinois on Sunday. He was leading 3-2 after the first two periods and poured it on in the final frame for the 8-2 win.

Soto has wins in six of his last seven outings and is 4-2 in dual match action. He is the second Moc to take home the weekly honors this season, joining junior Niko Brown (Kissimmee, Fla.) who won the honor on Nov. 23.

UTC is preparing to host the 2012 Southern Scuffle on Jan. 1-2. The 22-team event will be held at the McKenzie Arena.