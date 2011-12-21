(Times Free Press) - Erlanger will implement possible layoffs, voluntary buyouts and ask some employees to take 12 days off in the next two months in an attempt to staunch spiraling losses.

The public hospital has lost more $6 million in the last five months, half of that in November. It employs about 4,700 people.

A labor management plan for 2011-2112 was sent out to managers on Monday and the information will be posted on the hospital's intranet site at noon today.