By BILL POOVEY

Associated Press

KINGSTON, Tenn. (AP) - Three years after a huge spill of toxin-laden sludge in East Tennessee, most of the gray muck has been hauled off or hidden while hundreds of property owners who claim financial harm are mired in a court fight.

No one was physically hurt in the Dec. 22, 2008, spill of coal ash from a Tennessee Valley Authority plant storage pond into the Emory River and across some 300 acres in a community about 35 miles west of Knoxville. But property owners in the area say they've been hurt financially.

TVA, the nation's largest public utility, has since dredged more than 3.5 million cubic yards of coal ash from the river and sent it off in to an Alabama landfill. Much of the remaining muck is being hidden underground.