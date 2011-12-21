CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The bait which Paul Elias used to win the Walmart FLW Tour Open on Lake Guntersville has taken the fishing community by storm. The winning bait that he used to dominate the tournament is known as the Alabama Rig. It is basically an umbrella rig with five wire arms which allows anglers to attach up to five baits in an attempt closely resemble a school of baitfish.

The only problem for Tennessee anglers is that TWRA has a regulation that an umbrella rig with five baits can only be used if the hooks in each bait are number 8 or smaller. These small hook sizes are definitely not suited for this style of bass fishing.

The Tennessee Rig seems to be the answer for local anglers. It consists of only three wires with a bait being attached to each wire of the frame. Under the current TWRA regulations a lure with three baits or less is perfectly legal to use in Tennessee waters with any size hook.