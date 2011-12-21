News
Child welfare check leads to 3 arrests in Murphy, NC
Deputies in Cherokee County, North Carolina arrested three people after they say they found marijuana and guns in a home.
Wednesday, December 21st 2011, 12:11 am EST
The Sheriff tells Channel 3, Jonathan Laster, Makayla Laster, and Ryan Turbyfill were arrested last week.
He says the Department of Social Services asked officers to accompany them to a home on Driver Avenue in Murphy for a child welfare check.
All three are scheduled for court January 11.