MURPHY, CHEROKEE COUNTY (WRCB)-- Deputies in Cherokee County, North Carolina arrested three people after they say they found marijuana and guns in a home.

The Sheriff tells Channel 3, Jonathan Laster, Makayla Laster, and Ryan Turbyfill were arrested last week.

He says the Department of Social Services asked officers to accompany them to a home on Driver Avenue in Murphy for a child welfare check.

All three are scheduled for court January 11.