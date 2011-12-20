SODDY DAISY, HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB)— It was a terrifying time for a Soddy Daisy mother, who says her son's bus driver dropped him off at the wrong stop and told him to find his way home.

The 9-year-old was missing for more than an hour. Tuesday, school officials weigh-in on the incident, and the bus driver's actions.

"Yes ma'am, I'm not sure how much of an emergency this is, but the bus driver kicked this little boy off of the bus with my kids," a woman tells a 911 dispatcher. "And my granddaughter brought him in with her and he doesn't know where he lives."



It's the 911 call made by the woman who found 9-year-old J.D. Laymon walking down her street, screaming for help.



"It was the longest hour of my life to not know where he was and not know if he was safe," says the boy's mother, Tiffany Laymon.



Tiffany Laymon arrived to the bus stop Friday afternoon to learn the bus ran early and J.D. didn't get off.



Panicking, she followed the route, found the bus and questioned the driver.



"She said, ‘I passed your stop and let him out and told him to walk home', Tiffany recalls. "And I said, ‘my baby doesn't know how to get home'."



The bus driver was supposed to drop J.D. off at the end of Dell Drive. He lives just a few doors down.



He was found on Mount Tabor Road, a little less than a mile from home.



A dispatcher led Tiffany to her son when she called to report him missing.

"Finding him, it was like almost the same amount of the overwhelming feeling, because it's like you get the pieces of you back that you lost for that amount of time," says Tiffany.



J.D. is still a little rattled from it all.



"I was feeling real worried," he says.



And Tiffany wants stiff punishment for the bus driver.



"She needs to lose her job, because no other family should feel what we felt on Friday," she says.



Channel 3 talked to the driver's supervisor, who says she admitted to making a mistake and has been verbally reprimanded.

But Tiffany says that's not enough.

"It's going to be hard to ever put them back on a bus again," she says.

According to the bus driver's supervisor, there have been complaints filed against her in the past, but those have all been time related.

By law, school bus drivers are not allowed to back up, if they miss a stop.