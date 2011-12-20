FAIRMONT, GORDON COUNTY (WRCB)-- A man detained in connection with a northwest Georgia shooting is free after court testimony shows signs of self-defense.

Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston tells Channel 3, deputies were called to downtown Fairmount Saturday, where they found 43-year-old Brenton Cook, of Murray County, shot to death.



The Sheriff says, 36-year-old Jason Chastain was detained by deputies at the scene, as well as the weapon believed to have been used.



Monday in Magistrate Court, a GBI agent testified the investigation revealed signs of self-defense.

The court ruled there was insufficient probable cause to hold Chastain any longer, prompting his release that evening.



Sheriff Ralston says several witnesses have been interviewed, and autopsy results from the GBI Crime Lab are pending.

