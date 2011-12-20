HIXSON, HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB)-- An observant neighbor may have helped save Christmas for some of their neighbors.



Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman says the neighbor saw two people taking packages delivered to homes by Fedex and UPS in the Stonewall subdivision in Hixson and called police.



Atkinson says officers spotted the car pulling out from the Ramsgate subdivision.

She says a brown package was found between the seats.



Deputies eventually arrested Jeremy Hope and Rachael Myers, charging each with two counts of theft under $500.



Atkinson says other theft cases are being investigated in the Harrison and Ooltewah areas.