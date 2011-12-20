MCMINN COUNTY, TN. (WRCB)-- The McMinn County Sheriff says the search for a murder suspect has ended with his arrest.



Sheriff Joe Guy tells Channel 3, 20-year-old Skiver Millsaps was arrested Tuesday evening, after being on the run for almost a week.

The Sheriff says Millsaps is believed to have cut Jonathan Jones' throat December 14, following a fight on County Road 480.



The victim died Monday.



Millsaps, from Monroe County, is charged with 2nd degree murder.

He was taken to the McMinn County Justice Center.

Sheriff Guy says he will face additional charges in both McMinn and Monroe counties.