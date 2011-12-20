News
U.S. Xpress lays off 20 from Chattanooga headquarters
(Times Free Press) - Trucking giant U.S. Xpress announced about 20 layoffs in its Chattanooga headquarters this morning as part of a reorganization of the company's night and weekend shipping operation.
"We still added more than we cut this year" at the Chattanooga headquarters, said company spokesman Greg Thompson.
Severance was offered to those leaving the company, but Thompson declined to discuss the specifics of the packages.
