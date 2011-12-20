(WRCB) – Investigators have identified the victim in a shooting at East Lake Courts.

According to police, 26-year-old Franklin Jones was shot in the stomach while he and some friends were walking in the area Monday night.

According to Jones, a gunman stepped out from the shadows and began shooting at him repeatedly. Jones' friends ran when the gunfire began and the suspect fled shortly after shooting Jones. No one was able to describe the gunman because he was hidden by the darkness.

Channel 3 had a crew in the area at the time shots rang out. They report seeing several people flee the scene following the gunfire.

Our crew says Jones was unconscious as responders left the scene in the ambulance.

Police had received multiple calls of shots fired before and during the incident. Officers who were patrolling the area responded to several locations in the area but were unsuccessful in locating any shooters.