(WRCB) – Former Chattanooga General Services Director has named to a national ranking of bad bosses.

The website eBossWatch.com, a blog tracking employers with a range of dubious accusations, placed Paul Page as its 20th Worst Boss in America.

Two women claim page made sexual advances toward them in 2008.

Then, the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigated and urged Chattanooga to take action against Page.

When Page retired, the city said it was trying to settle with accusers, out of court.

The City of Chattanooga has made settlement offers to two women who filed claims of sexual harassment against Page. One accepted the offer; another is pushing ahead with a lawsuit.

Joining Page on the list are such names as Rev. Jesse Jackson (#2), Jerry Sandusky (#18), and Herman Cain (#35).