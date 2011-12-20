(Times Free Press) - Erlanger Health System lost $3.16 million in operations in November, leaving the public hospital $9.77 million behind budget for this fiscal year.

The losses came the same month the hospital announced the departure of president and CEO Jim Brexler.

Operations losses for the fiscal year, which began in July, now total $6.38 million, according to numbers released Monday. The hospital had budgeted to be $3.96 million in the black by November's end.

Interim CEO Charlesetta Woodard-Thompson declined to comment about the figures.