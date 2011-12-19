CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting in East Lake Courts.

Police Sergeant Jerri Weary says a man was shot on the 2200 block of E. 25th Street Courts Monday night.

Weary says the victim was hit in the upper thigh/abdomen area. He was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown.



Channel 3 had a crew in the area at the time shots rang out. They report seeing several people flee the scene following the gunfire.

Our crew says the victim was unconscious as responders left the scene non-emergency.



Weary says police are collecting evidence and seeking a motive.

She says no arrests have been made at this time.

