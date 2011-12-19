NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have little time to fret over a long list of mental errors that cost them a prime opportunity to grab control the AFC's final wild card.

Despite handing the Indianapolis Colts their first win this season, the Titans (7-7) remain mathematically alive for the playoffs. Coach Mike Munchak says that means Saturday's home finale against Jacksonville is a playoff game.

And Munchak is sticking with Matt Hasselbeck as his quarterback.

Munchak said Monday that Hasselbeck is the quarterback that got the Titans to this point and the coach believes you stick with the guy with experience in the playoffs. Munchak says rookie Jake Locker will have to wait for his first start because Hasselbeck deserves the opportunity to finish the job.