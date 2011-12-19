CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- A teenager is dead after being stabbed. It happened Monday evening on Poplar Street Court, during what police are calling a large fight.

Pulled hair and clothes lay in the middle of the street, and tensions remained high in College Hill Courts where neighbors say a 15 year-old girl was stabbed and later died.

"I was sitting on my back porch and just a group of girls came up the hill and everybody was fighting," says Kathryn Peyton.

Peyton lives on the corner of Poplar and 13th Street Court and says she saw everything. She says at first, she didn't think much of what was happening.

"All I heard was a bunch of screaming," Peyton says. "I don't know, I just thought it was another cat fight and stuff."

But then, the situation became violent.

"Then the next thing I know, a lead pipe went up and the girl went down," says Peyton.

She immediately called 911.

"I told them there was a gang fight out here, a bunch of girls and stuff," Peyton says. "They asked if there were any weapons, I said, 'it sounds like it'."

Peyton says she could tell the girl was severely hurt.

"I thought she was dead then, but she kept on moving," says Peyton.

Shortly after police arrived, paramedics talked with who witnesses say is the victim's sister, checking her out in the back of an ambulance.

Peyton hopes police get answers and put a stop to what she calls unnecessary violence.

"I'm sorry it happened, it didn't have to happen; it just escalated," she says. "It didn't have to happen."



Peyton says she's lived on the street for the past eight years and says she didn't recognize any of the girls involved in the fight.