LAFAYETTE, GA. (WRCB) -- Dustin Scott served as the program director and instructor of industrial technologies at Georgia Northwestern Technical College.

Saturday afternoon Scott lost control of his motorcycle and crashed just yards away from his home on Warren Road in Lafayette.

Dustin Scott was just 30-year-old and had already been an instructor at GNTC for eight years.

He's described as favorite among students and someone who loved his job.

"I just immediately thought that maybe it wasn't true," says Scott's friend and colleague, Dr. Michael Fennell. "It seems unbelievable that we would lose someone like Dustin."

Eight years ago Fennell and Scott started new jobs at GNTC together.

"We were both young guys working here and just starting out," Fennell says. "We got to attend the faculty training institute together."

Over the years the two became friends as Scott made great strides towards improving the program he graduated from in 2003.

"He did a lot with this lab," Fennell says. "He got new equipment and gave students the training they needed to get excellent jobs."

Scott spent most of his time at GNTC in his classroom lab. He used only the best equipment to teach students what to expect in the real world.

"He put in a lot of hours after work," Fennell says. "He was just really energetic and excited about this program."

The finals Scott was grading just two days before his tragic accident still sit where he left them Thursday.

According to Georgia State Patrol he was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control near his home on Warren Road.

Witnesses say he turned around when his hat flew off his head and his bike began to fishtail.

Scott wasn't wearing a helmet. He was taken to Hutcheson Medical Center where he later died.

His colleagues say the void he leaves behind is one they'll never quite fill.

"Through the years his excitement level has never changed," Fennell says. "He's always been that kind of person, just really excited about his field."