CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Chapin family received a gift over the weekend from the Hamilton County Chapter of the Roughnecks Motorcycle Club.

They gathered in front of the Police Memorial in downtown Chattanooga, along with the family of Sergeant Tim Chapin.

The club presented the family a $3,000 check. They raised the money in October with "The Line of Duty" motorcycle ride.

All the money raised will go to the Educational Foundation for Chapin's two children.

Sgt. Mincy helped organize the fund and says they're still taking donations.