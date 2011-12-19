(WRCB) - Police are investigating another drive-by shooting, this one leading to a crash.

Twenty-two-year-old Demario Howard tells police that he was driving east near 1020 Bailey Avenue late Sunday night when a red vehicle began driving beside him.

According to police, Howard said then heard two loud pops and felt pain in his arm. He then crashed into the Bailey Avenue bridge wall.

Howard says he didn't see who was in the car next to him at the time of the shooting.

Police say the bullet that struck Howard broke his arm. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.



Police are still gathering information on the suspect vehicle and no arrests have yet been made in the case.