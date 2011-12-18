CHATTANOOGA (AP) - Authorities say a man charged with murder was found hanging in his cell at the Cumberland County Justice Center.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that officers discovered the body of 32-year-old Allen Stacey Rogers on Saturday. They tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead at Cumberland Medical Center.

Rogers was charged in the death of 35-year-old Summer Nicole Nelms, whose nude body was found behind a BP gas station in Crab Orchard in early October.

Rogers, a truck driver from Pines, N.C., was arrested within a week. Authorities said at the time they believed Rogers picked Nelms up in Knoxville.