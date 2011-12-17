CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Chattanooga police say this weekend's Crime Stoppers suspect is behind bars in Walker County.

Officer Nathan Hartwig tells Channel 3, 28-year-old James Brookshire, who is accused of breaking into a car and taking hundreds of dollars in personal items, is being held at the Walker County jail.



In June, police were called to the scene of a car burglary on the 5600 block of Brainerd Road.

Police say the victim returned to the parking lot to find a shattered passenger side window, and the trunk popped.

Hartwig says warrants for burglary and theft were issued for Brookshire.



Brookshire is accused of stealing numerous items from the car, including a purse, dance bag and stereo.