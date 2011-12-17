YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. (Lee/WRCB) -- Virginia Intermont shot 51 percent from the field and rode the 28-point and 12 rebound production of Joshua Hart to a 87-84 victory over Lee University in the opening round of the 2011 United Community Bank Christmas Tournament on Friday afternoon.

The Flames were playing the first of four games without head coach Tommy Brown and assistant Josh Templeton. Both were suspended earlier this week by the university for "unsportsmanlike conduct."

Neven Raspudic also caused the Flames (5-3) all types of problems by making 6-of-6 shots from the field and 2-of-2 from 3-point range while finishing with 14 points. Four Cobras tallied in double-figure scoring with Justin Morris recording 13, Marquette Knight adding 10.

"I'll take the blame for the loss," said Lee assistant coach and Paul Cretton, who is acting head coach in Brown's absence. "We weren't ready to play and that's my fault. Our defense really let us down tonight."

Thanks to a 3-point basket by Tyrone Caldwell with time expiring in the first half, the Flames managed a 39 tie at the break. Virginia Intermont (8-5) moved out to an eight-point lead at 11:05 mark in the second half.

Lee rallied back to tie the contest but a technical foul after a Lee dunk seemed to spark the Cobras and ignite a late run which was led by Hart and Raspudic. "I'm proud of the way we rallied back," said Cretton. "There was no quit in our guys during the second half. The effort was there, we just have to pick it up on the defensive end and the defensive rebounding."

The Cobras out-scored the Flames 46-31 in points in the paint. They also had 22 second half points to only 18 for the Flames, but Lee rallied with 31 bench points to just 17 for Virginia Intermont.

Shooting stats for the Flames were good enough to win most games. They shot 45 percent from the field and 45 from behind the arc (13-of-29). Free-throw shooting proved to be another difference. Lee went to the line 21 times and converted only 13. Both teams took care of the basketball. VI had 14 floor mistakes and Lee 13.

Alex Wells displayed his outstanding 3-point shooting for the Flames, making 6-of-8 treys and finishing the contest with 20 points. Lee had four players in double-figures. Ryan Westbrooks was hot in the first half and finished the evening with 16 points. Caldwell totaled 12 markers and had five rebounds and six assists. Josh Henley had 10 points and was Lee's leading rebounder with seven. Johnny Godette tallied eight and grabbed six boards.

Duran Blue in his first game of the year for Lee, had seven points and canned a key 3-pointer to bring the Flames back late in the contest. Brice Sharp also had seven markers and three assists.

Lee will be in the consolation round on Saturday afternoon facing the loser of host Young Harris and Point University (Atlanta) at 2 p.m.

Brown and Templeton will resume team activites next week, but will not be able to travel with the team or coach in a game until January 7.