CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- One Chattanooga man has a lot to celebrate as he turns 100 years old!

Larkin Bibbs, known as 'Grand-Daddy' to family and friends, was born December 14th, 1911, and celebrated his 100th birthday, Wednesday.

"And he called me and he said, 'I made it! I made it!'," says his daughter, Carolyn.



Carolyn Nerren is the youngest of Bibbs' six children, ranging in age from 36 to 73.

"I think it's amazing," Carolyn says. "I think it's really amazing that he lived to see a hundred years old."



Bibbs was born in Alabama, worked on a farm, and later moved to Chattanooga in his 30s.

"He's helped build a couple of dams here," his daughter recalls. "He's ran paper routes, picking up paper routes for many, many years."



He continued to work well into his 80s, and has touched the lives of many, including Tamara Hitchcock, who claims Bibbs as her own 'Grand-Daddy'.

"I love my Grand-Daddy," Hitchcock says. "He raised me to be what I am today."



She says she is inspired by his lifetime of stories.

"His wisdom," Hitchcock says. "Being here for a hundred years, he has seen a lot and he knows a lot."



"I'm happy, I'm happy," says Bibbs.

Grand-Daddy says the key to living so long and seeing the number 100 on your cake boils down to one thing: "You've got to be honest," he says.

He says that will get you to the right place.

"Well if you want to go to Heaven and be in the next world, that's what you got to do."