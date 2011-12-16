LAFAYETTE, WALKER COUNTY (WRCB) -- Marine Corporal Tyler Skelly collapsed from a seizure last week while serving in Bahrain. The fall cracked his head, causing his brain to bleed.

Friday, Skelly is recovering at Landstuhl Medical Center in Germany, and his mother will join him Saturday.

After five days of not knowing when or how she'd make it to her son's bedside, Stacy Skelly finally got her plane ticket to Germany Thursday night.

"Just not knowing that my child is okay," Stacy Skelly says through tears. "And I'm not there with him."

Stacy Skelly's suitcase has been packed for a week, ever since the single mom found out her son collapsed while serving his second tour of duty in Bahrain.

"The first reaction is just panic," Skelly says. "I didn't know what happened to him."

Six days ago, Skelly learned Tyler was rushed to a hospital in Bahrain.

"He had a seizure and fell," Skelly says. "When he fell, he hit the back of his head on a cement floor."

Wednesday, Corporal Skelly was transferred to Germany. Meanwhile, Stacy was home, desperately waiting on paperwork before the Marine Corps can buy her plane ticket.

The mom turned to Facebook for support.

"I just got on there and asked for prayer," she says. "That's when all my friends got in touch with me."

Many other military mom's, like Denise Gaskey, started praying on Facebook. One family friend even started a fundraiser to cover expenses while Skelly is gone.

"We just wanted to help any way we could," Gaskey says. "We didn't feel like she was getting to Germany fast enough."

Paperwork delays kept coming until Thursday night.

"They got in touch with me and said Tyler's doctor wanted to know why his mother was not there," says Stacy.

The 23-year-old planned to be home Sunday for a two week Christmas leave. Instead, his mother will begin the long trek to Europe Saturday evening.

"I want to kiss his face and hold his hand," says the mom. "I want to talk to him and tell him I'm here."

Doctors say Corporal Skelly has undiagnosed diabetes, and that's why he had the seizure.

Thursday, Skelly had emergency surgery to release pressure on his brain and he's now on a ventilator.