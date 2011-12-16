ETOWAH, MCMINN COUNTY (WRCB) -- Authorities in McMinn and Monroe counties want residents to be on the look for 25-year-old Skiver Millsaps of Tellico Plains, who is considered armed and dangerous.

"We need to get him in custody as soon as possible," says McMinn County Deputy Chief Matt Blair.

Millsaps is accused of cutting a man's throat.

Chief Blair says the incident began at a home on County Road 480 Wednesday night when a fight broke out between Millsaps and 26-year-old Jonathan Jones of Towee Falls Road.

"They were in a verbal argument and it turned physical," Blair says. "It was very brief."

The chief says Millsaps allegedly slit Jones' throat.

A friend, Brenda Davis, tried rushing him to a nearby by hospital in Etowah, but he bled out and lost consciousness. That's when she stopped the car to flag down help. Davis called police on a driver's cell phone who stopped to help.

For the next 24 hours officers searched for Millsaps.

Although they know they are close to finding the suspect, he's been able to dodge detectives.

"We have a general idea of where he might be," Blair says. "We're trying to pin that down at this point before we move in on him."

Officers are asking for you're help finding him.

Police say Millsaps is about 5' 6" tall, weighs around 165 pounds and is possibly armed.