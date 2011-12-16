(WRCB) - The mother of two children who went missing and were later found Friday is behind bars.

Cleveland Police tells Eyewitness News 23-year-old Sue Reeh was arrested around 8:00 p.m. Friday on child neglect charges.

The Amber Alert was canceled late in the afternoon when the two Cleveland children were found unharmed.

Cleveland Police Spokeswoman Evie West tells Channel 3 the one-year-old and three-year-old children were located at a friend's home nearby.

West says the friend waited about 40 minutes for the kids' mother to pick them up, but eventually had to leave and took the children with her.

The toddlers were reported missing from Lay Street around 3:00 p.m., one block away from where police setup at command post at 14th and Wildwood.