CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Over the last couple of months, members of the community have been hard at work to ensure every child in the Tennessee Valley has a happy holiday!

As Christmas morning inches closer and closer, deadlines for toy assistance continue to pass.

But members of a Chattanooga non-profit say, when there's a will, there's a way -- a United Way.

United Way Spokeswoman Kelley Nave says many holiday assistance programs stopped taking referrals up to two weeks ago. But through the "Giving Tree" program, help is still available.

The "Giving Tree" will be held December 19th and 20th at an undisclosed location. Referrals will be accepted through Tuesday morning, and can be made by calling the United Way's 2-1-1 service center.

All who qualify will be given the location for gift pick-up and required to provide their own transportation.

If you would like to contribute to the "Giving Tree", you can drop-off donations at the United Way offices at 630 Market Street in Chattanooga through the morning of December 20th.

Nave says gifts for ages 13-18 are needed most.