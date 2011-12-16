By BETH RUCKER

AP Sports Writer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Thomas Finchum released a single with his band, Northern Nights. David Boudia focused on schoolwork at Purdue University.

Both say their activities outside diving have helped them better focus on their sport as they aim to return to the Olympics. They're among eight members of the 2008 Olympic diving squad scheduled to compete at the USA Diving Winter National Championships in Knoxville, which run through Thursday.

Boudia will be competing in the individual platform and with Nick McCrory in synchronized platform and 3-meter springboard for spots at the Olympic trials and February's World Cup competition in London.

Finchum will compete in the 3-meter springboard for the first time since having shoulder surgery in 2010 in addition to platform and synchronized diving events with Toby Stanley.