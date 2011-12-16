(WRCB) - A fight Wednesday leaves one man with life-threatening injuries and another on the run, according to the McMinn County Sheriff.

Deputies and Etowah Police received a call around 8:50 p.m. about a man with his throat cut at the Forestry Service building on Highway 310.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the found 26-year-old Jonathan Jones with a serious wound to the neck in a car with Brenda Davis.

"We determined that the incident had occurred at a residence on County Road 480, which we located soon afterward," said Sheriff Guy. "We had two crime scenes at that point, which spread our staff thin but we were able to identify a suspect, Skiver Millsaps, of Beaty's Chapel Road near Tellico Plains. According to witnesses, Mr. Millsaps and Mr. Jones had gotten into a fight at the residence on County Road 480, when apparently Mr. Jones had received the wound to his throat. Ms. Davis had driven Mr. Jones toward the hospital in Etowah when he collapsed on the way."

Sheriff Joe Guy and Chief Deputy Matt Blair searched the home of Millsaps, but were unable to find him.

"Thursday, our detectives returned to Monroe County and to the County Road 480 area here in McMinn County," said Sheriff Guy. "Due to the serious nature of the incident, arrest warrants have been issued against Skiver Millsaps for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder."

Skiver Millsaps is a white male, 5'6" tall, 165 lbs, 25 years of age, slim build, dark hair and thin moustache. Persons with information about Skiver Millsaps can contact the McMinn County or Monroe County Sheriff's Offices, by email at mcminncrimetips@gmail.com, or by Facebook message to Joe Guy.