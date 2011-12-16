CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Officials with the city's animal shelter are urging pet owners to identify their pets.

Karen Walsh, Director of McKamey Animal Center, tells Channel 3, 80-percent of lost pets never find their way home.

She says the center is promoting pet identification through "Collar on Chattanooga" in hopes of reducing that rate.

The initiative urges pet owners to identify, collar, and microchip their furry friends.

Walsh says the city offers a pet license, which provides lost animals with a free ride home from a McKamey officer instead a trip to the shelter.

The license is $10.00 for spayed/neutered pets.