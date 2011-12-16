By JENNIFER AGIESTA and KEN THOMAS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Entering 2012, President Barack Obama's re-election prospects are essentially a 50-50 proposition, with a majority saying the president deserves to be voted out of office despite concerns about the Republican alternatives, according to a new Associated Press-GfK poll.

Obama's overall poll numbers suggest he's in jeopardy of losing, even as the public's outlook on the economy appears to be improving, the AP-GfK poll found. For the first time since spring, more said the economy got better in the past month than said it got worse.

The president's approval rating on unemployment shifted upward - from 40% in October to 45% in the latest poll - as the jobless rate fell to 8.6% last month, its lowest level since March 2009.

But Obama's approval rating on his handling of the economy overall remains stagnant: 39% approve and 60% disapprove.

Heading into his re-election campaign, the president faces a conflicted public that does not support his steering of the economy, the most dominant issue for Americans, or his reforms to health care, 1 of his signature accomplishments. Yet they are grappling with whether to replace him with Republican contenders Mitt Romney or Newt Gingrich.

The poll found an even divide on whether Americans expect Obama to be re-elected next year.

For the first time, the poll found that a majority of adults, 52%, said Obama should be voted out of office while 43% said he deserves another term. The numbers mark a reversal since last May, when 53% said Obama should be re-elected while 43% said he didn't deserve four more years.

Obama's overall job approval stands at a new low: 44% approve while 54% disapprove. The president's standing among independents is worse: 38% approve while 59% disapprove. Among Democrats, the president holds steady with an approval rating of 78% while only 12% of Republicans approve of the job he's doing.

"I think he's doing the best he can. The problem is the Congress won't help at all," said Rosario Navarro, a Democrat and a 44-year-old truck driver from Fresno, Calif., who voted for Obama in 2008 and intends to support him again.

Robin Dein, a 54-year-old homemaker from Villanova, Pa., who is an independent, said she supported Republican John McCain in 2008 and has not been impressed with Obama's economic policies. She intends to support Romney if he wins the GOP nomination.

"(Obama) spent the first part of his presidency blaming Bush for everything, not that he was innocent, and now his way of solving anything is by spending more money," she said.

Despite the soft level of support, many are uncertain whether a Republican president would be a better choice. Asked whom they would support next November, 47% of adults favored Obama compared with 46% for Romney, a former Massachusetts governor. Against Gingrich, the president holds a solid advantage, receiving 51% compared with 42% for the former House speaker.

The potential matchups paint a better picture for the president among independents. Obama receives 45% of non-aligned adults compared with 41% for Romney. Against Gingrich, Obama holds a wide lead among independents, with 54% supporting the president and 31% backing the former Georgia congressman.

Another piece of good news for Obama: people generally like him personally. Obama's personal favorability rating held steady at 53%, with 46% viewing him unfavorably. About three-quarters called him likable.

The economy remains a source of pessimism, though the poll suggests the first positive movement in public opinion on the economy in months. One in five said the economy improved in the last month, double the share saying so in October. Still most expect it to stay the same or get worse.

"I suppose you could make some sort of argument that it's getting better, but I'm not sure I even see that," said independent voter John Bailey, a 61-year-old education consultant from East Jordan, Mich. "I think it's bad and it's gotten worse under (Obama's) policies. At best, it's going to stay bad."

Despite the high rate of joblessness, the poll found some optimism on the economy. Although 80% described the economy as "poor," respondents describing it "very poor" fell from 43% in October to 34% in the latest poll, the lowest since May. Twenty percent said the economy got better in the past month while 37% said they expected the economy to improve next year.

Yet plenty of warning signs remain for Obama. Only 26% said the United States is headed in the right direction while 70% said the country was moving in the wrong direction.

The president won a substantial number of women voters in 2008 yet there does not appear to be a significant tilt toward Obama among women now. The poll found 44% of women say Obama deserves a second term, down from 51% in October, while 43% of men say the president should be re-elected.

About two-thirds of white voters without college degrees say Obama should be a one-term president, while 33% of those voters say he should get another four years. Among white voters with a college degree, 57% said Obama should be voted out of office.

The poll found unpopularity for last year's health care reform bill, 1 of Obama's major accomplishments. About half of the respondents oppose the health care law and support for it dipped to 29% from 36% in June. Just 15% said the federal government should have the power to require all Americans to buy health insurance.

Even among Democrats, the health care law has tepid support. Fifty percent of Democrats supported the health care law, compared with 59% of Democrats last June. Only about a quarter of independents back the law.

The president has taken a more populist tone in his handling of the economy, arguing that the wealthy should pay more in taxes to help pay for the extension of a payroll tax cut that would provide about $1,000 in tax cuts to a family earning about $50,000 a year. Among those with annual household incomes of $50,000 or less, Obama's approval rating on unemployment climbed to 53%, from 43% in October.

The Associated Press-GfK Poll was conducted December 8-12 2011 by GfK Roper Public Affairs and Corporate Communications. It involved landline and cellphone interviews with 1,000 adults nationwide and has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4%age points.

Associated Press writer Stacy A. Anderson and News Survey Specialist Dennis Junius contributed to this report.

