CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Periods of rain will continue across the Tennessee Valley Friday with around another half inch possible.

The wet weather should gone by late afternoon or early evening followed by some clearing and colder temperatures in the 30s overnight.

Plenty of sunshine is expected for the weekend with seasonable afternoon highs in the low to middle 50s in Chattanooga, mid 40s to lower 50s for higher elevations.

Highs in the city will edge closer to 60 degrees by Monday with another good chance of rain Tuesday.

Get the latest weather information where ever you are with the WRCB Weather App for iPhone,iPad and Droid. Find WRCB Weather on any mobile device at http://m.wrcbtv.com.