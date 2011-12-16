News
Investigators calling Cleveland fire arson
CLEVELAND (WRCB) - Investigators are treating Cleveland's largest fire this year as arson.
The area around Cleveland Chair Company is now considered a crime scene.
The historic building went up in flames a week ago.
A lieutenant with the Cleveland Fire Department tells us investigators found evidence of small fires set inside the building, likely started by homeless people.