By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - School vouchers won't be on Gov. Bill Haslam's agenda next legislative session.

The Republican governor announced Thursday that he is creating a task force to make recommendations on a voucher program in Tennessee. The panel isn't scheduled to report its findings back to the governor next fall.

Haslam said last month that he expected school vouchers to be "1 of the most contentious issues" of the upcoming legislative session. He said at the time that he would make up his mind on the issue by the end of the year.

The governor said Thursday he supports what he called an "opportunity scholarship initiative" for students from low-income homes. But he first wants a careful study of how such a program would best work in Tennessee.