INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The NCAA plan to give athletes a $2,000 stipend has been shelved for now.

The NCAA said enough schools -- 125 of them -- had called for an override of the plan approved in October to suspend it until the board of directors convenes in January.

The NCAA said concerns include how quickly the plan would be implemented; the perceived impact on competitive equity; and implications for Title IX.

President Mark Emmert says he believes the concerns can be addressed.